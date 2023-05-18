SC orders release of Maulana Hidayatur Rehman

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan (SCP) on Thursday released Gwadar’s Haq do Tehreek (HDT) leader Maulana Hidayatur Rehman, ARY News reported.

SC judge Justice Sardar Tariq Masood heard the case and approved the bail plea of Maulana Hidayatur Rehman against surety bonds worth Rs300,000.

The case

Hidayatur Rehman and three other persons, including Naseeb Nosherwani and Hassan Murad, were taken into custody from the premises of the court.

Police booked Haq Do Tehreek leader Maulana Hidayat-ur-Rehman on charges of murder, attempt to murder, inciting people for violence and other charges.

The provincial government attempted to hold negotiations with the protesters, led by Haq Do Tehreek (HDT), but the situation turned violent in the last week of December after a policeman was shot dead by unidentified assailants during a demonstration.

The protesters were demanding reduction in the number of check posts, easier border trade, and a total end to deep-sea fish trawling in the sea next to Gwadar.