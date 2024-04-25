SC orders removal of barriers from govt, private buildings

KARACHI: The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Thursday ordered removal of barriers outside the government and private buildings, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The apex court ordered removal of barriers from outside of the Governor House and the CM House. The court ordered authorities for removal of all encroachments within three days and submit compliance report to the bench.

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Qazi Faez Isa during hearing of the encroachment case at Karachi Registry said that no one can be allowed to create hurdles in free movement of general public.

“It is illegal to close roads and create hurdles,” the bench remarked. “The federal and provincial governments themselves creating encroachments,” the court observed.

The bench ordered the Additional Attorney General to intimate the decision to the federal government departments.

The supreme court also directed for dispatching copy of the court order to all concerned and security institutions.

The bench adjourned further hearing of the encroachment case till Friday (tomorrow).

It is to be noted that CJP Justice Qazi Faez Isa is currently in Karachi and hearing important cases at the SC Karachi Registry.

Last year in November, the Sindh High Court (SHC) also directed the authorities concerned to remove encroachments from the main arteries of the port city.

SHC Justice Nadeem Akhtar heard the plea and issued directives to remove encroachments from around the Qayyumabad flyover and other areas in the metropolis. He said excessive encroachments were established around the flyover.