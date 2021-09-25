SC to hear pleas seeking presidential form of govt in country on Sep 27

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Saturday has constituted a three-member bench to hear pleas seeking a presidential form of the government in the country, ARY News reported.

A three-member bench comprising Justice, Umar Atta Bandial, Justice Mansoor Ali Shah and Justice Muneeb Akhtar will hear the pleas on September 27 (Monday).

Four petitioners — Sahibzada Ahmed Raza Khan Kasuri, Dr Sadiq Ali, Tahir Aziz Khan and Hafeez-ur-Rehman Chaudhry — had filed identical constitutional petitions under Article 184(3) of the Constitution in the Supreme Court fo presidential form of government in the country.

They prayed that the apex court, being the custodian of the rights of people and the Constitution, may direct the prime minister of Pakistan to hold a referendum under Article 48(6) of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan in order to ascertain and determine the will of the people of Pakistan.