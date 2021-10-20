SC provides relief to PPP’s Faryal Talpur in disqualification plea

ISLAMABAD: Supreme Court of Pakistan (SC) Wednesday issued a stay order over a disqualification plea against PPP women wing leader Faryal Talpur in the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) by PTI lawmakers, ARY NEWS reported.

The plea for issuing a stay order was filed from Faryal Talpur after the Islamabad High Court rejected her application seeking to halt disqualification proceedings against her at the election commission.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah dismissed the petition that sought to bar the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) from hearing a plea seeking her disqualification as a member of the Sindh Assembly. The court directed the ECP to proceed with the case.

On February 8, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) rejected a plea of Faryal Talpur seeking to quash the disqualification case against her. A five-member bench, headed by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja, announced the verdict.

It is pertinent to mention here that two Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders Arsalan Taj and Rabia Azfar had moved a petition in the ECP seeking disqualification of Ms. Talpur as a member of the provincial assembly over allegedly concealing her assets.

They stated the PPP leader should be disqualified under Article 62 of the Constitution as she failed to declare details of her assets before the ECP, which means she is no longer ‘Sadiq and Ameen’.

Faryal Talpur owned properties in Larkana and Shahdadkot, the petitioner stated, adding Talpur had been nominated in a case pertaining to billions of rupees corruption through fake bank accounts.

