SC registrar’s office raises objections to contempt plea in audio leaks commission

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court Registrar’s office has returned the contempt plea on Audio Leaks Commission with objections, ARY News reported.

As per details, the SC registrar’s office raised objections to the contempt court plea. The plea was filed by Riaz Haneef Rahi against the members of the audio leaks commission.

The registrar’s office stated in their objection that the audio leaks commission did not violate the orders of the Supreme Court as the commission had stopped the inquiry on the top court’s order.

If the commission did not violate the court’s order then how they have committed contempt of court, the registrar’s office stated.

Earlier, a three-member judicial commission, led by Justice Qazi Faez Isa, stopped the probe into the multiple audio leaks about the judiciary after the apex court order.

The court issued its ruling on the petitions against the judicial commission on audio leaks constituted by the federal government and issued notices to the parties.

The bench — is headed by CJP Bandial, comprising Justice Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan, Justice Munib Akhtar, Justice Syed Hassan Azhar Rizvi and Justice Shahid Waheed.

The Attorney General presented the ruling of the five-member bench of the supreme court in the second session of the judicial commission headed by Supreme Court senior puisne judge Qazi Faez Isa.

It is pertinent to mention here that the federal government had formed a three-member commission, headed by Justice Qazi Faez Isa, to investigate the leaked audios allegedly involving the judiciary and former chief justices and a judge, saying the conversations had raised apprehensions over the impartiality of judges.