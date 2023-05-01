SC office returns plea seeking restoration of Punjab, KP assemblies

ISLAMABAD: Supreme Court (SC) registrar’s office has returned a plea seeking the restoration of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) assemblies, ARY News reported on Monday.

As per details, the registrar’s office has raised objections and returned the plea seeking restoration of Punjab and KP assemblies.

The plea was filed by a citizen named Rai Ishtiaq Ahmed in Supreme Court. The objection raised on the plea stated that the petitioner did not file the plea to the concerned forum despite their availability.

The top court’s registrar’s office objected that the petitioner is not an aggrieved party in this petition.

Furthermore, the use of Article 184(3) powers in this petition are not justified.

Earlier, the Election Commission of Pakistan submitted a report to the Supreme Court regarding progress on the delivery of funds from the State Bank of Pakistan for the Punjab elections.

The ECP was ordered to submit a progress report regarding the delivery of funds today as the dateline set by the SC expired yesterday.

The ECP in its report informed the top court that the SBP did not transfer Rs21 billion for Punjab elections despite the direction of the court.

It is pertinent to mention here that on April 14, a three-member bench in the case of elections delay in Punjab and KP ordered the SBP to directly issue Rs21 billion for the election and submit its report on April 18.

Following the SC order, the Election Commission of Pakistan announced the schedule for elections in Punjab — which are to be held on May 14.

