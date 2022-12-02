SC reinstates Lahore CCPO Ghulam Mehmood Dogar

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) of Pakistan on Friday reinstated Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Ghulam Mehmood Dogar days after he was suspended by the federal government, ARY News reported.

A three-member bench headed by Justice Ijazul Ahsan issued restoration orders while hearing the CCPO’s dogar’s plea challenging federal govt orders.

The apex court also issued notice to the federal government on Ghulam Mehmood Dogar’s appeal against the Federal Service Tribunal (FST) decision.

During today’s proceedings, CCPO’s lawyer Abid Zuberi told court that a two-member bench of the tribunal cannot suspend another bench’s decision.

Govt suspends CCPO Lahore Ghulam Dogar

He maintained that the government’s review petition was also pending before the tribunal.

After hearing arguments, the court restored Dogar as Lahore CCPO and adjourned the hearing for an indefinite period of time.

It is pertinent to mention here that the federal government had suspended Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Ghulam Mahmood Dogar after Governor House came under attack.

The court orders will also restore the joint investigation team probing assassination attempt on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan during his party’s long march near Wazirabad.

