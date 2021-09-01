SC rejects apology of NAB over suspect’s arrest from court premises

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Wednesday rejected apology tendered by the NAB officials who had apprehended a suspect from the apex court’s premises, ARY News reported.

The court ordered disciplinary action against the officials involved in the incident.

“Who will come to the court when people will be arrested at its doorstep,” Acting Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial questioned. ” The respect of the court also necessary for the rule of law,” Justice Bandial further said.

“The door of the court is opened for all whether an innocent person or accused,” the Justice said.

Earlier, DG NAB Rawalpindi stated in the court that it has happened first time, Chairman NAB has already taken action over the matter.

The apex court on Monday warned action against the NAB officials who had apprehended a suspect in modaraba scam within premises of the apex court.

The court had also approved an interim bail to the owner of a modaraba company, Saifur Rehman against Rs1 million surety bonds after the persecutor general NAB apologized over the arrest made by the officials within the court’s premises.

Justice Umar Ata Bandial earlier asked as to what urgency forced the NAB officials to make a dramatic effort to arrest the suspect within the court’s premises.

“Why should we not get a case registered against the NAB officials over the act,” he remarked and directed each official of the authority involved in it to submit surety bonds worth Rs100,000 besides also seeking a detailed video of the entire episode during the next hearing.