SC orders immediate removal of Karachi Administrator Murtaza Wahab

KARACHI: The Supreme Court (SC) on Monday ordered the immediate removal of Murtaza Wahab as Karachi administrator in the Gutter Bagheja land allotment case, ARY News reported.

The case was taken up by Supreme Court Karachi Registry bench headed by CJP Justice Gulzar Ahmed in which Administrator Karachi Murtaza Wahab appeared before the court.

At the outset of the hearing, CJP Gulzar Ahmed asked Murtaza Wahab to refrain from doing politics and remain neutral. “If politics is a bad thing, we can leave it,” Wahab replied to the CJP after losing his cool.

The SC bench got furious after the administrator’s reply and disturbing the decorum of the court and ordered him to leave the court immediately.

The bench remarked that Murtaza Wahab is not eligible to remain the administrator Karachi and Sindh chief minister Murad Ali Shah should immediately appoint another administrator for the port city.

Wahab is acting like a politician rather than an administrator, the top judge replied. Justice Gulzar remarked that amenity plots are occupied in the city. Amenity plots cannot be used for commercial purposes, he added.

The chief justice of Pakistan said the people sitting in the KMC sold everything and earned alot. The time has come to dissolve all the societies of the KMC.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!