SC returns plea seeking election date in KP

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) registrar’s office has returned the plea seeking an election date in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, ARY News reported on Monday.

As per details, the supreme court registrar’s office returned the plea after raising three objections.

The registrar’s office objected that fees was not paid along with the plea submitted in court.

They further stated that the complete documents were not attached to the plea and the reason for filing the plea was also not mentioned in the plea.

Earlier, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) had decided to file a plea against the delay in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa elections in Supreme Court.

The former information minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shaukat Yousafzai said that Barrister Ali Zafar and Barrister Gohar Khan will file the plea in the Supreme Court tomorrow.

He further said that the governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali announced May 28 as the election date in KP and then changed the date to October 8 without any reason.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Supreme Court (SC) declared the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) March 22 order on the Punjab elections null and void.

The Supreme Court declared the ECP’s order postponing the provincial assembly elections until October 8 as “unconstitutional” and ordered the government to release Rs21 billion in funds for elections in Punjab by April 10.

