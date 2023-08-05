SC returns PTI chairman’s appeal in Toshakhana case with objection

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Saturday objected and returned the appeal of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman against the Islamabad High Court’s (IHC) verdict in the Toshakhana criminal case, ARY News reported.

In a recent development, the Supreme Court of Pakistan has raised objections to an appeal and returned the appeal, lodged against the court’s decision, and referred the case for reconsideration to the sessions court judge Humayun Dalwar.

The appeal, seen as a significant legal move, was met with a range of concerns. One notable issue was the challenge to Judge Humayun Dalwar’s re-judgment by the appellant. However, upon scrutiny, some pages of the appeal were found to be illegible, prompting further objection.

Upon receipt of the appeal, the registrar’s office highlighted several points of concern, setting a two-week period for these objections to be addressed.

The Supreme Court’s objection specifically centered around the validity of the power of attorney and the signature attached to the appeal.

Another dimension to the objection stems from the issue of court fees. It has been pointed out that the official court fee of Rs. 250, required alongside the appeal, was not submitted.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman moved the Supreme Court against the Islamabad High Court’s (IHC) verdict in the Toshakhana criminal case.

The former premier filed an application in apex court against IHC ruling through his legal team. The petitioner pleaded with the court to declare the Toshakhana case against him non-maintainable.