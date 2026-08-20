ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) has returned a review petition filed by the Chief Commissioner of Islamabad challenging its decision regarding the transfer of the PTI toto a hospital, ARY News reported on Thursday, citing sources.

The development came after the Registrar’s Office raised objections on the plea. The Registrar’s Office raised several objections to the review petition.

One of the objections was that the paper books accompanying the review petition were incomplete, sources said.

The review petition will be resubmitted before the Supreme Court after the objections are addressed, according to sources.

The Supreme Court had earlier ordered authorities to immediately shift Imran Khan to Shifa International Hospital for medical treatment.

Justice Shahid Waheed directed jail authorities to facilitate the transfer and ruled that Dr Faisal Sultan and Dr Uzma Khan would accompany Imran Khan during his stay at the hospital.

The federal government on Wednesday filed a review petition in the Supreme Court, challenging its order regarding Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan’s transfer from Adiala Jail to Shifa International Hospital.

The review petition was filed by the Islamabad Chief Commissioner through the Advocate General, seeking reconsideration of the Supreme Court’s decision.

Read more: Govt challenges SC order to shift PTI founder to hospital

The government contended that the Supreme Court’s order exceeded its jurisdiction and should be reviewed.

According to the petition, Imran Khan was sentenced to three years in prison by an Additional Sessions Judge on August 5, 2023 in the Toshakhana case. An appeal against the conviction was subsequently filed before the Islamabad High Court.

The petition stated that Imran Khan had sought his transfer to hospital under Section 561-A of the Code of Criminal Procedure. However, the Islamabad High Court dismissed the request on March 12, 2026.