SC Review of Judgments and Orders Act challenged in court

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court Review of Judgments and Orders Act 2023 has been challenged in the apex court, ARY News reported on Monday.

Riaz Hanif Rahi advocate in a petition in the apex court, pleaded the court to declare the new act of law as void.

The Federation, Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs and the Ministry of Law have been made respondents in the constitutional petition.

According to petition, the Supreme Court Review of Judgments and Orders Act 2023 contravenes the constitution. “The Parliament could not expand the scope of review with general legislation,” petitioner argued.

Petitioner requested to the court to declare the law in contravention to the constitution and be removed from statute book.

The President of Pakistan ratified the parliament legislation into an act of law.

On May 08, the Supreme Court Review of Judgments and Orders Bill, was approved by the National Assembly and Senate and sent to President Arif Alvi to be formally passed into the law.

Article 188 of the Constitution empowers the Supreme Court, subject to the provision of any Act of Majlis-e-Shoora (Parliament) and any rules made by the Supreme Court, to review any judgment pronounced or any order made by it.

The law provides the right to file a review petition to an aggrieved person against whom an order has been made under clause (3) of the Article 184 of the Constitution, prior to this legislation. It says that the petition shall be filed by the person within sixty days of the commencement of this legislation.