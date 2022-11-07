SC says to proceed on Azam Swati’s ordeal after HR Cell report

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court will move ahead after report from the Human Rights Cell submitted, Chief Justice of Pakistan said while addressing Senator Azam Swati over the issue of an objectionable video during a case hearing here on Monday, ARY News reported.

“Azam Swati Sahib, the court could not proceed over the matter for now,” Justice Umar Ata Bandial told the PTI Senator. “Reaching to the truth has become very difficult task today, as untruth found to be hiding beneath the surface,” the top judge remarked.

“The court must have material to find answers to questions,” Justice Bandial said.

“The video that was sent to my family could not be shown to anyone except the judges,” a tearful Azam Swati told the court. “There is no need to show the video,” CJP said. “We will tell the concerned authorities to remove the video from the Internet,” the chief justice said.

Senator Azam Swati had narrated shocking details of what happened to him and his family in a press conference earlier.

Swati, while breaking into tears during the presser, alleged that someone from an unknown number had sent a private video of him and his wife to his daughter and wife.

“My daughter said that her mother had been sent a video clip by someone from an unknown number… and you are in that video,” said the PTI leader while describing the ordeal.

