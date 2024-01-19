SC seeks details regarding issuance of prohibited arms

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) of Pakistan issued notices, to the Attorney General and Advocate General, seeking report from the provincial interior secretary and IGs in one month regarding issuance of prohibited arms in a case about stolen arms

In the written order, the apex court took notice while hearing a bail plea of the accused in an arms theft case. During the hearing of the case, the issuance of prohibited license came to light.

Upon asking, the SC was told that the owner of the prohibited arms was not investigated for the license.

The SC expressed its displeasure when it came to know that the license was issued by DIG Mardan. “Does a DIG have authority to issue licence for the prohibited arms. Can prohibited bore license be Issued and who the authority to do so is,” the SC asked.

The court referred the matter to the committee to review whether it falls under the category of Article 184(3).

Earlier on 17th January, The SC has summoned details of licenses issued for prohibited bore weapons from authorities while hearing a case with regard to stolen arms, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

“Pakistan has to get rid of the Kalashnikov culture,” Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa remarked.

The Supreme Court issued notices to the Secretary Interior as well as provincial secretaries, Police IGs, the Attorney General and Advocate Generals.

“The police even didn’t ask about arms license from the owner during arms theft investigation,” CJP remarked. “The owner himself confesses crime”.

“Two Kalashnikovs, two Kalakovs, pistol and other valuables were stolen in the theft,” chief justice said.