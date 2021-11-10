SC seeks Punjab govt’s reply for delaying restoration of LG institutions

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) has expressed outrage over a delay in the implementation of its order to the Punjab government for the restoration of the local government (LG) institutions, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

A three-member bench of the Supreme Court (SC) headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Gulzar Ahmed heard the case against the delay in the restoration of LG institutions in Punjab.

The SC has issued orders to the Punjab government to submit a reply within a week following a delay in implementation of the court orders.

The top court expressed outrage over the current and former chief secretaries. CJP Justice Gulzar Ahmed remarked, “Why shouldn’t we send both of you to the jail?”

“Are you a government employee? How can you neglect the Supreme Court’s decision?”

“You are playing with fire. The court orders were deliberately violated. We will send you to jail, then your whole career will be destroyed.”

He remarked that the SC’s order issued on March 25 was clear and LG institutions should be restored immediately by following the directives.

Justice Ahmed questioned the seven-month delay made by the provincial government.

Later, the SC adjourned the hearing for one month.

