SC seeks report from customs in Afghan Transit Trade case

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday sought a report from customs in a case related to Afghan Transit Trade, ARY News reported.

A three-member bench of the SC headed by CJP Justice Umar Ata Bandial heard the case. At the outset of the hearing, the court asked under which law, customs check goods of Afghan Transit Trade.

Customs officials can check the goods if the Afghan Transit Trade is used for ‘wrong’ means, the lawyer replied to the court’s query.

Justice Athar Minallah remarked NLC is transporting goods under the Afghan Transit Trade. Do customs suspect NLC’s role?

The SC asked can customs open the sealed goods anywhere it wants and harras. The SC adjourned the hearing until February 24 and directed the customs to submit a complete report regarding its powers on the Afghan Transit Trade.

It may be noted that a key border crossing between Pakistan and Afghanistan remained closed for a third day, with thousands of goods vehicles stuck and businesses facing losses as officials from both sides try to broker a solution.

Taliban authorities on Sunday closed Torkham, the main point of transit for travellers and goods between Pakistan and landlocked Afghanistan.

“The closure of the border crossing between Pakistan and Afghanistan has been causing losses to traders of the two countries. There are long queues of heavy trucks stranded on both sides of the border,” said Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi, director of the Pakistan-Afghanistan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Comments