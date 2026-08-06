SC seeks reports in FPSC exam 'paper leak' attempt case

Karachi: The Supreme Court’s (SC) Karachi Registry on Thursday expressed surprise over the contents of a case involving allegations of an attempt to leak examination papers of the Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) and sought detailed reports from the commission and other relevant parties.

During the hearing, Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar observed that a decision would only be made after all the facts had come to light. He directed that the matter be placed before the Supreme Court’s Principal Seat for further proceedings.

The court also ordered the submission of the inquiry report conducted against the petitioner, observing that the alleged paper leak attempt was a highly serious matter that required careful judicial scrutiny.

Counsel for the petitioner argued that the FPSC had not accused his client of actually leaking an examination paper. However, he noted that the case alleged the petitioner had attempted to leak the paper.

Read more: FPSC rejects claims of 45 per cent decline in CSS applicants

The petitioner’s lawyer informed the court that Khalid Hussain, a Grade-17 government employee, was serving in Quetta at the time of the alleged incident and that a criminal case against him had been registered in Lahore.

The case will now proceed before the Supreme Court’s Principal Seat after the submission of the required reports and records.

Earlier, the Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) rejected claims suggesting a 45 per cent decline in the number of candidates applying for the Central Superior Services (CSS) examination.

In a statement, the Commission said the perception that young people are losing interest in the CSS examination is inaccurate. It noted that several media reports had drawn misleading conclusions by comparing CSS statistics without considering the appropriate context.

According to the FPSC, comparisons between applicant numbers for 2022 and 2025 were made incorrectly. For the 2025 MCQ-Based Preliminary Test (MPT), 64,081 candidates registered.