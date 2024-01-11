SC senior judge justice Ijazul Ahsan resigns

ISLAMABAD: Following the resignation of Justice Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi, the Senior judge of Supreme Court of Pakistan Justice Ijazul Ahsan has also resigned from his post, ARY News reported citing sources.

According to sources, Justice Ijazul Ahsan’s resignation came after the senior Supreme Court judge Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi resigned from his post earlier today.

Sources said that Justice Ijazul Ahsan has sent his resignation to President of Pakistan Arif Alvi. He was the third most senior judge of supreme court and next in line to become the Chief Justice of Pakistan in October 2024, sources added.

Justice Ijazul Ahsan earlier opposed the proceedings against Justice Mazahir Ali Naqvi and did not attend the supreme judicial council meeting today.

Earlier today, Justice Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi, who was facing ‘misconduct’ allegations in the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) forwarded his resignation to the President of Pakistan, Dr Arif Alvi

It was an honour to work as Lahore High Court and Supreme Court judge, Naqvi said and added he could not continue discharging his duties. “I, therefore. effective today resign as a Judge of the Supreme Court of Pakistan,” the letter added.

Later, President Dr Arif Alvi accepted the resignation of Supreme Court Justice Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi.