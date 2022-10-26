SC serves notice to Imran Khan over Govt contempt plea

ISLAMABAD: A Supreme Court bench on Wednesday summoned reply from Imran Khan on a contempt of court petition against him from government, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

A five-member bench, headed by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial while hearing contempt petition against Imran Khan today denied the government’s plea for issuing contempt notice to the PTI chairman.

The bench also includes Justice Ijaz-ul-Ahsan, Justice Munib Akhtar, Justice Yahya Afridi and Justice Mazahar Ali Naqvi.

“After reports from the institutions and written reply on your charges, we will see if there is justification for the contempt of court notice or not,” Chief Justice of Pakistan told the government side.

“To protest is the right of a political party, keeping it within law is the duty of the administration,” the CJP remarked.

“We will not exercise the administration’s powers, neither you can use our pens as a baton,” Justice Bandial said. “Our pen could become a baton if the law will be violated,” he said.

“Political parties should keep their protest peaceful and a law-and-order problem should not be created in the country,” the chief justice said.

The court summoned the PTI’s reply over the matter on October 31st.

The federal government moved the apex court against Imran Khan, noting that the former premier was making announcements of long march that was violation of a court order. The petition was filed by Interior Ministry on behalf of the federal government.

“The PTI Chairman was violating the Supreme Court’s order, which directed him to stage peaceful protest,” the plea stated, urging the apex court to direct Imran Khan to ensure the implementation of its orders related to protests and sit-ins.

