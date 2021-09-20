SC slams govt for ‘failing’ to implement Urdu as official language

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Monday has slammed the federal government for failing to implement Urdu as the official language despite the passage of six years, ARY News reported.

The remarks were passed by a three-member SC bench headed by Acting Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Umar Atta Bandial, hearing a contempt case against the federal government for failing to implement Urdu as the official language.

Acting CJP Justice Umar Atta Bandial said we will lose our identity without our mother tongue and national language. “We should Persian and Arabic like our forefathers,” he remarked.

The bench said that the apex court had ordered to implement Urdu as an official language in 2015, but yet, no progress has been made.

The court observed that the federal government has failed in implementing urdu as the official language and directed to serve notices to the federal and Punjab governments, over failure.

Later, SC adjourned the further hearing into the case for a month.

In September 2015, the then chief justice Jawwad S. Khawaja had rendered the judgment decreeing the federal and provincial governments to use with full force and without any delay, “Urdu”, the national language of Pakistan, for official and other purposes.