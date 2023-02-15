SC stops high courts from declaring probes, FIRs ‘illegal’

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) has stopped the high courts from declaring the probes and first information reports (FIRs) illegal, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The Supreme Court stated in its ruling that the high courts are not authorised to declare an investigation or FIR illegal nor they can exercise the powers under Section 561 A of the criminal code.

The top court further stated that the high courts can only exercise the powers under Section 561 A if the accused pleaded to their acquittal in a trial court. The high courts can neither nullify the orders of the subordinate courts nor probes.

The high courts have constitutional jurisdiction of reviewing the probes and cases. It added that the powers awarded to the government officers are the exhibition of confidence in them.

The top court stated that government officers should use their powers in a transparent manner. It added that there is no crime committed during the upgradation of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) employees.

The Supreme Court imposed a fine on the Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) inspector for filing an unnecessary appeal. The apex court imposed Rs100,000 fine on the head of FIA Corporate Crime Cell Islamabad Irfan Burki.

The FIA officer was directed to submit the fine within a month from his personal expenses, whereas, the submitted fine money will be distributed among the nominated CDA officers.

The SC warned of action if the penalty amount is not submitted by the said officer. The top court later dismissed the FIA’s appeal against a verdict nullifying the case against the CDA officers.

