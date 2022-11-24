SC summons Faisal Vawda in lifetime disqualification case

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) of Pakistan on Thursday summoned Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) former leader Faisal Vawda against his life-long disqualification in the dual nationality case, ARY News reported.

A three-member bench headed by Chief Justice Umer Ata Bandial heard the petition. The bench also includes Justice Mansoor Ali Shah and Justice Ayisha Malik.

The supreme court gave the former MNA Faisal Vawda two choices, either to confess his mistakes and remain disqualified for lifetime under article 63(1)(1) or the court will proceed in the case accordingly under article 62 (1)(f).

The court has enough evidence against Vawda to disqualify him for lifetime, and the PTI former leader Vawda has to accept his mistake in writing, the CJ added.

At this, the supreme court (SC) summoned Vawda in personal capacity on Friday at 11 am.

Read more: SC HEARS FAISAL VAWDA’S PLEA AGAINST LIFETIME DISQUALIFICATION

It is pertinent to mention here that ECP bench, led by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikander Sultan Raja, had disqualified PTI’s Faisal Vawda for concealing his dual nationality with a direction to return the salary and other benefits he had received as a minister and National Assembly member within two months.

He was also de-notified as a Senator.

Comments