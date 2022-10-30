SC summons PTI Senator over Azam Swati torture episode

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court office has summoned PTI Senator Shahzad Waseem over his letter on alleged torture of Senator Azam Swati, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Director General (DG) Human Rights Cell has summoned Shahzad Waseem at 10:00 in the morning tomorrow (Monday).

“Information has been collected with regard to your letter on the order of the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP)”, D.G. human rights cell said. “Present your view with regard to the collected information,” DG human rights said.

Shahzad Waseem and other PTI senators had wrote a letter to the CJP on October 17 elaborating details of an episode of allegedly undressing and torturing Senator Azam Swati during his detention.

The senators had pleaded to the supreme court in the letter to take suo moto notice of the matter.

Comments