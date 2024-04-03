IHC judges’ letter: SC begins suo moto hearing

ISLAMABAD: Supreme Court (SC) began hearing the first suo motu notice of Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa taken on the Islamabad High Court (IHC) judges’ allegations of interference by intelligence agencies, ARY News reported.

As per details, CJP Isa took suo moto notice of Islamabad High Court (IHC) judges’ allegations of interference by intelligence agencies.

The seven-member larger bench headed by CJP Faez Isa, comprising Justice Mansoor Ali Shah, Justice Yahya Afridi, Justice Jamal Mandokhail, Justice Athar Minallah, Justice Musarrat Hilali and Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan will hear the case at 11:30 am today.

It is pertinent to mention that six serving judges of Islamabad High Court penned a letter to the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC), urging it to summon a judicial convention to review the matter of “interference of intelligence agencies with judicial functions”.

The federal government announced to establish an inquiry commission to investigate the issues raised in the letter and former CJP Justice (retired) Tassaduq Hussain Jillani was charged with heading the commission.

However, Jillani refused to head the inquiry commission on the IHC judges’ letter, saying that the letter was penned to the Supreme Judicial Council and it did not fall under Article 209.

A day before the supreme court sou moto hearing, as many as eight judges, including the Chief Justice of the Islamabad High Court, reportedly received letters containing ‘anthrax’.

According to court sources, one of the letters was opened by a judge’s staff and was found to contain an unidentified powder.

A team of experts from the Islamabad Police reached the premises of the Islamabad High Court to analyse the situation upon discovery of the suspicious substance.

The primary focus of the investigation revolves around determining the nature of the powder and its potential threat.

Court sources disclosed that along with the powder, the letters also contain threatening signs.

As per sources within the court, the letter was written by a woman named Resham, with no specific address indicated.