SC suspends transfer order of former Lahore CCPO Ghulam Dogar

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan (SC) has suspended the order of former CCPO Lahore Ghulam Mehmood Dogar’s transfer, ARY News reported on Friday.

As per details, justice Ijaz ul Hassan inquired where is chief election commissioner, the secretary of ECP said that his health is not in good condition.

He informed the court that asked to transfer former CCPO Lahore Ghulam Dogar via verbal communication. The written application was received on January 24, and the application was accepted on February 6.

Justice Muneeb asked do verbal applications are accepted in routine cases as well. Justice Ijaz ul Hassan said the verbal application was accepted first and then the written process was carried out. Do official decisions are taken verbally?

He further said that only ECP can issue transfer orders, not the chief election commissioner. Is there any document or proof that the ECP has given the authority to CEC?

At this, the DG Election Commission of Pakistan said there is no documented proof of this.

Earlier, the Supreme Court of Pakistan (SC) summoned the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) again over the former CCPO Lahore transfer.

The Punjab government counsel had told the supreme court that the former CCPO Lahore was transferred with ECP’s permission.

It is pertinent to mention here that the federal government had suspended Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Ghulam Mahmood Dogar, a day after Governor House came under attack.

