SC suspends VC, registrar of Bahauddin Zakariya University

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) has suspended the vice chancellor (VC) and registrar of the Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) in a case related to fake admissions in the LLB programme, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The Supreme Court heard the case related to fake admissions in the LLB programme in law colleges affiliated with the Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU).

The vice chancellor (VC) and the registrar of the varsity were suspended by the apex court. Justice Ijazul Ahsan ordered the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to submit a detailed probe report into the fake LLB admissions case.

The students apprised the SC judge that examinations of the final batch of the three-year LLB programme are not being conducted at the varsity.

Justice Ahsan remarked that the court will look into matter related to the students after the submission of the FIA’s probe report.

Later, the hearing was adjourned for an indefinite period.

