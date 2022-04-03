No-confidence vote: Supreme Court takes notice of NA Deputy Speaker’s ruling

Islamabad: Chief Justice Supreme Court of Pakistan has taken a notice of the current scenario after the Deputy Speaker rejected the no-trust motion against PM Imran Khan, ARY News reported.

The Chief Justice of the Supreme Court Justice Umer Atta Bandiyal took notice of the parliamentary and constitutional crisis in the country and has ordered the formation of a larger bench to sort the crisis out.

The Supreme Court of Pakistan (SC) had been approached against the ruling from National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri to reject a no-trust motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The petition against the ruling was submitted by a counsel representing PPP Senator Nayyar Bukhari, who asked the Supreme Court to hear the petition on Sunday.

The National Assembly session to vote on the no-trust motion today was prorogued after Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri ruled to reject the no-trust motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan over having links with the foreign conspiracy.

President of Pakistan Arif Alvi had approved a piece of advice from Prime Minister Imran Khan regarding the dissolution of the National Assembly.

Information and Broadcast Minister Fawad Chaudhry had tweeted that although the cabinet has been dissolved, the Prime Minister would continue his duties according to Article 224 of the constitution.

آئین کے آرٹیکل 224 کے تحت وزیر اعظم اپنی ذمہ داریاں جاری رکھیں گے کابینہ تحلیل کر دی گئ ہے — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) April 3, 2022

