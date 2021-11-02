SC takes notice of increasing breast cancer cases

ISLAMABAD: Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday took notice of the increasing breast cancer cases across the country, ARY News reported.

The notice was taken by the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Gulzar Ahmed while hearing a suo moto case related to the insertion of substandard stents into heart patients.

CJP Gulzar remarked that the disease is rapidly increasing in the country and there are no proper arrangements to detect it at the early stage.

“The treatment of breast cancer is expensive and every woman cannot get it treated easily,” the SC bench hearing the case remarked.

The top court ordered the federal and provincial governments to ensure treatment and diagnosis tests at government hospitals and make necessary arrangements in this context.

A team of expert doctors including women should be posted at the hospital to deal with the breast cancer cases, the SC said.

Furthermore, the court has summoned federal and provincial secretaries in person on the next hearing of the case to get the information about the treatment of breast cancer in their respective provinces.

The hearing of the case has been adjourned for a month.

Earlier, Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Gulzar Ahmed had inaugurated the building of Pink Ribbon Hospital, the first-ever dedicated breast cancer hospital not only in Pakistan but worldwide.

Addressing the gathering, the CJP said had said, it is heart-wrenching to learn, in a country where the population of women is in majority, there is no specialized cancer institute for them.

