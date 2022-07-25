‘SC to decide on authoritative power held by party chief or parliamentary party’

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry said Monday that the Supreme Court (SC) will decide on the authoritative power held by the political party’s chief or parliamentary party, ARY News reported.

The Supreme Court (SC) adjourned the hearing for 15 minutes after the completion of the arguments from both sides during the hearing of the case related to the ruling of the Punjab Assembly deputy speaker during Chief Minister (CM) election.

Fawad Chaudhry, while addressing a press conference with Farrukh Habib, said that the SC verdict will strengthen democracy in Pakistan.

The PTI leader criticised that the coalition government had talked about all individuals during the hearing, however, the government’s lawyer failed to give strong arguments in the PA deputy speaker ruling case.

He said that the top court exhibited patience despite the malicious remarks delivered against the SC judges. The leaders of the coalition government have also threatened the top court during their joint press conference earlier in the morning, said Chaudhry.

He said that the top court showed patience and it did not accept any pressure. “I hope that the Supreme Court will give its verdict today and democracy will be strengthened.”

Farrukh Habib said that the people of Punjab gave their verdict in the by-polls. “A fake Punjab CM is assuming the office for the last three months and how can the province run in this situation.”

Habib said that Article 63A of the Constitution was very clear and the Supreme Court’s verdict was not vague as well. He criticised that all parties of the coalition government were not attacking the judiciary and they are trying to pressurise the court.

The PTI leader said that decisions will be taken for the supremacy of law and constitution in the country.

SC rejects govt’s petition

The Supreme Court (SC) has rejected the government’s petition for formation of a full court bench to hear the case of the Punjab chief minister’s (CM) election.

A three-member apex court bench, comprising Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Ijazul Ahsan and Justice Munib Akhtar, heard the plea filed by PML-Q leader Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi challenging Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Dost Mohammad Mazari’s ruling in CM Punjab election.

Pervaiz Elahi secured 186 votes against 179 votes of PML-N’s Hamza Shehbaz. However, Mazari had dismissed PML-Q’s 10 votes after party head Chaudhry Shujaat asked them to vote in favour of incumbent chief minister Hamza Shahbaz.

During the hearing today, CJP Umar Ata Bandial said that the court needs more legal clarification on certain things to decide about the formation of full court. The CJP also said that he was unsure whether the decision on the said ruling will be made today.

Last week, the top court asked Chief Minister Punjab Hamza Shahbaz to stay “trustee” CM till Monday (July 25) and limited his powers, noting that if he appoints someone against merit, it will be considered null and void.

