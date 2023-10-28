SC to hear govt’s NAB law judgement appeal next week

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa-led larger bench will hear federal government’s intra-court appeal challenging the apex court’s verdict to annul accountability law amendments on October 31 (Tuesday).

In a majority 2-1 verdict, the top court approved the PTI chief’s petition challenging amendments made to the country’s accountability laws during the tenure of the previous Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) government.

The top court also restored graft cases against public office holders that were closed down following the amendments to NAB laws.

The five-member larger bench headed by CJP Qazi Faez Isa and comprising Justice Amin-Ud-Din Khan, Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail, Justice Athar Minullah and Justice Hasan Azhar Rizvi will hear the government’s appeal.

The top court has also issued notices to lawyers.

The petition

The Ministry of Law and Justice had filed an appeal in Supreme Court against the Supreme Court’s verdict under Section 5 of the Supreme Court (Practice & Procedure) Act, 2023.

Naming the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman as respondents, it stated that the September 15 judgment suffers from procedural impropriety and is, therefore, liable to be set aside.

The appeal claimed that the majority judgment was contrary to the principles of natural justice and due process of law.

Read More: Supreme Court announces verdict in NAB amendments case

“Instead of presenting its position, the federation was limited to answering the court questions only,” while the petitioner —PTI chief Imran Khan— was given 3 months to submit the awhile the federal government was not even given 3 weeks.

It further stated the Respondent No 1 — PTI chief Imran Khan — was given the opportunity to make oral submissions for 27 hearings over a period of 6 months. “He was also given the right to make submissions in rebuttal,” it added.