SC to hear PTI’s plea against dissident MNAs on July 19

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) has fixed for hearing Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) petitions against dissident party Members of National Assembly (MNAs), ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to details, Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial has constituted a three-member bench – led by Justice Ijazul Haq – to hear the PTI plea challenging the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) decision to reject the disqualification references against 20 dissident MNAs.

The apex court will take up the case on July 19. Meanwhile, informed sources told ARY News that the Supreme Court has also issued notices to the parties regarding the hearing.

It is pertinent to mention here that a three-member ECP bench on May 11 rejected the disqualification references against 20 dissident MNAs on the ground that Article 63A of the Constitution did not apply to the 20 MNAs who had jumped ship ahead of the no-confidence move.

Read More: Imran Khan moves SC against ECP’s decision on dissident members

Subsequently, Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan challenged the ECP’s decision to reject the disqualification references against 20 dissident MNAs.

The petition, filed by PTI’s senior counsel Chaudhry Faisal Hussain, stated that the ECP judgement was arbitrary, illegal, and had been rendered in derogation of well-established principles of law and the Constitution.

Comments