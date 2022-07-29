SC to hear review petition seeking disqualification of CM Sindh

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) has fixed a review petition related to the disqualification of Sindh CM Syed Murad Ali Shah for hearing.

A three-member bench headed by CJP Justice Umar Ata Bandial will hear the review request related to the disqualification of Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on August 2.

Justice Mansoor Ali Shah and Justice Muneeb Akhtar will also join the bench. The SC has issued notices to all parties including Sindh CM Syed Murad Ali Shah.

A citizen named Roshan Ali Buriro has requested the disqualification of Murad Ali Shah on Iqama and dual citizenship.

A bench of the Supreme Court had earlier dismissed the appeal of the petitioner against a verdict of Sindh High Court seeking disqualification of Sindh CM.

It is to be noted that a Sindh High Court bench had rejected a petition seeking disqualification of Sindh CM for failing to disclose his Canadian nationality and the United Arab Emirates Iqama to the Election Commission of Pakistan.

