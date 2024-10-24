web analytics
SC to ‘host luncheon’ for outgoing CJP Qazi Faez Isa

Raja Mohsin Ijaz
By Raja Mohsin Ijaz
|

TOP NEWS

Raja Mohsin Ijaz
Raja Mohsin Ijaz
Raja Mohsin Ijaz is ARY News' Special Correspondent covering Foreign & Diplomatic Affairs from Islamabad

Supreme Court (SC) and the designated CJP Justice Yahya Afridi will host a luncheon in honour of outgoing CJP Justice Qazi Faez Isa, tomorrow, (Friday), ARY News reported, citing sources.

As per details, the luncheon will be hosted at the Supreme Court for CJP Qazi Faez Isa who earlier denied dinner citing huge expenses on the masses’ tax money.

The sources further said the CJP will also inaugurate the monument for basic rights in the Supreme Court tomorrow.

The Special Parliamentary Committee, formed after the 26th constitutional amendment, on October 22 picked Justice Yahya Afridi, who was third in the seniority list, as the next CJP.

CJP Isa is set to retire on October 25 and will be replaced by Justice Yahya Afridi.

Earlier, reports said that designated CJP Yahya Afridi held separate meetings with the incumbent CJP Isa and Justice Mansoor Ali Shah in their chambers.

According to sources, the two judges met in Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa’s chamber, where the CJP congratulated Justice Yahya Afridi on his appointment.

Additionally, Justice Afridi visited the chamber of Justice Mansoor Ali Shah, and his chamber staff also congratulated him on his new role.

