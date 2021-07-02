SC turns down PPP leader’s apology in contempt case

ISLAMABAD: Turning down a local PPP leader, Masood ur Rehman Abbasi’s apology in a contempt of court case, the Supreme Court ruled on Friday that he will be indicted on next hearing.

A three-judge bench headed by Justice Umar Atta Bandial heard the contempt case initiated against Abbasi for his disrespectful remarks against Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed.

Justice Mazahir Naqvi, a member of the bench, asked the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to ascertain on whose directives the PPP leader made the speech. “Such a speech is not possible without a well thought-out plan,” he remarked.

“I am a poor person and apologise to the court,” Abbasi said. “I am the sole provider of my two wives and seven children.”

At this, the bench said that the PPP leader should have thought all this before making contemptuous remarks against the chief justice.

FIA officials informed the court that they were investigating Masood ur Rehman and assured that they won’t give any concession to whoever is found backing him.

On July 1, a special court remanded the PPP leader in the FIA custody in the contempt case. Senior Civil Judge Aamir Aziz approved the physical remand of Masood ur Rehman Abbasi until July 4.

The investigation officer produced him before the court and requested that his custody be handed over to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for ten days for investigation. However, the court approved his physical remand until July 4. Abbasi was arrested on Wednesday night.