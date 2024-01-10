24.9 C
SC upholds Pervez Musharraf’s death sentence in treason case

By Raja Mohsin Ijaz
TOP NEWS

Raja Mohsin Ijaz is ARY News' Special Correspondent covering Foreign & Diplomatic Affairs from Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld the death sentence of later former president Pervez Musharraf’s awarded to him by a special court in 2019 in a “high treason case”.

A four-member bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa and comprising Justice Mansoor Ali Shah, Justice Aminuddin Khan and Justice Athar Minallah conducted the hearing.

The former army chief was passed away in Dubai on Feb 05 this year and laid to rest in Karachi.

The 79-year-old former president and chief of army staff had been suffering from amyloidosis, a rare disease caused by a build-up of an abnormal protein called amyloid in organs and tissues throughout the body.

He left the country in March 2016 for Dubai to seek medical treatment and didn’t return to Pakistan.

On March 30, 2014, he was indicted for suspending the Constitution on November 3, 2007, when he had proclaimed emergency. On December 17, 2019, a special court handed him death sentence in the high treason case.

