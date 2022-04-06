SC will decide on NA deputy speaker’s ruling: Shah Mahmood Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Former Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said on Wednesday that the Supreme Court (SC) has to decide about the ruling of the deputy speaker National Assembly, ARY News reported.

While talking to the media on Wednesday, PTI leader Shah Mahmood said that whether the ruling is correct or not it is a separate debate and the issue is being heard by the Apex court of the country.

The former FM said that the opposition is saying that the constitution has been violated, PTI is aware of the sanctity of the constitution. Respect for the constitution was necessary, is and will remain, he added.

Qureshi said that it is the right of the opposition to present a no-confidence motion and they presented it. The matter was fixed for the voting in the National Assembly, but the deputy Speaker rejected the no-confidence motion when the issue of ‘foreign conspiracy’ came to light.

Read more: Supreme Court adjourns NA Speaker’s ruling case till tomorrow

The PTI leader clarified that a no-confidence motion will not be denied, it will be acted upon.

He said that the deputy speaker had not rejected the motion without any solid reason, before the constitutional responsibility, in the interest of national security these issues have to be taken to the logical end, the court can form a Judicial Commission for investigation.

He said that the diplomats in the Foreign Office are professional and well-informed, their honesty was not in doubt and will not be, do not undermine your diplomats without any reason, he advised Maryam Nawaz.

Comments