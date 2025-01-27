SC withdraws contempt notice against additional registrar

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) Monday announced its reserved decision in the contempt of court case involving Additional Registrar (Judicial) Nazar Abbas.

As per details, SC has withdrawn the show-cause notice issued to the Additional Registrar Nazar Abbas, stating that there was no deliberate intent of contempt of court on his part.

The verdict emphasized that no party suffered any harm due to the actions of the Additional Registrar. The bench has forwarded the matter to the CJP for formation of full court.

The judgment also clarified that the Practice and Procedure Committee does not have the authority to withdraw a case following a judicial order. Furthermore, an administrative order cannot override a judicial order, the Supreme Court ruled.

Justice Mansoor Ali Shah read out the verdict, which had been reserved on Thursday by a bench comprising Justice Mansoor Ali Shah and Justice Aqeel Abbasi.

The court stated that the committee lacked jurisdiction to nullify a judicial order or send the matter to the full court.

The verdict further stated that an intra-court is set for hearing at 1pm today. The appeal will be heard by a six-member larger bench headed by Justice Jamal Mandokhail.

Read more: Justice Mansoor raises ‘objections’ on intra-court appeal bench

On January 20, the Supreme Court (SC) issued show-cause notice of contempt of the court to its Additional Registrar Nazar Abbas, ordering him to appear in person.

Barrister Salahuddin during the hearing of a case informed the bench headed by Justice Mansoor Ali Shah that the court had ordered to fix the case today, but the cause list was not issued.

“Why the case with regard to the Supreme Court benches powers, was not fixed before the court,” Justice Shah asked as he summoned the court official.

Deputy Registrar Zulfiqar Ahmed appeared before the court and informed about the leave of the additional registrar.