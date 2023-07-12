SC wrapped up 22,843 cases from Feb 2022 to Feb 2023

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) office has released the data of wrapped up and pending cases from February 2, 2022, to February 1, 2023, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The Supreme Court (SC) office also issued the annual data of the cases wrapped up by benches besides the number of registered cases from 2013 to 2023. The statistics also included the details of the cases wrapped up by bench heads and judges.

As per the annual data of cases, there were 253 working days in a year. Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Umar Ata Bandial headed the bench 243 times. The CJP heard and wrapped up 8,796 cases as the head of the bench.

The nominated CJP Justice Qazi Faez Isa headed the bench 183 times and became part of different benches five times. Justice Qazi Faez Isa heard 1,323 cases and gave verdicts as the head of the bench.

Justice Ijazul Ahsan headed the bench 236 times and became part of 11 benches in a year. As the head of the bench, Justice Ijazul Ahsan wrapped up 4,664 cases from February 2022 to February 2023.

Justice Sardar Tariq Masood headed the benches 157 times and became part of the bench once a year. During one year, Justice Masood gave verdicts as the head of the bench in 3,126 cases.

The statistics read that the top court had wrapped up a total of 22,843 cases in a year, whereas, 20,707 cases were registered to the Supreme Court in a year.

The number of pending cases in the Supreme Court (SC) was 54,706 on February 2, 2022, which was reduced to 52,590 cases by February 1, 2023.

Overall 2,116 pending cases were reduced by the Supreme Court (SC) for the first time in the past 10 years. It further stated that the number of pending cases in the Supreme Court had always increased from 2013 to December 2022. For the first time, 1,722 cases were reduced in December 2022.