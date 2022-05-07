Saturday, May 7, 2022
type here...
HomeOffbeat
Web Desk

Viral video: Scared lion runs into forest after man arrives with stick

test

A strange video has gone viral on social media where a lion seems to be terrified by a man who ventured out alone in the forest with just a stick.

The video making rounds on social media shows an adult male big cat in the middle of a forest and an angry man is walking toward the lion while swinging a stick, without any fear of being eaten alive.

The video was originally shared on Instagram by a page called ‘animals_powers’ with the following caption: ‘Lion scared by man’.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Animal Power (@animals_powers)

In a video, the lion can be seen running away into the forest after a man shows big cat the stick.

The video has garnered over 779K views and left the internet divided.

Netizens were shocked to see a big cat scared of a lone man. Many Instagram users were outraged in comments saying that a man shouldn’t be hitting the lion for no reason.

Yet others thought it was all an act before the lion would eat the man alive.

Comments

Web Desk

More Stories

Latest Posts

LATEST NEWS

Comments

ARY PLATFORMS

CORPORATE

Get The App

ARY Networks

COPYRIGHT © 2022 - ARYNEWS.tv. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.