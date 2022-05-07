Viral video: Scared lion runs into forest after man arrives with stick

A strange video has gone viral on social media where a lion seems to be terrified by a man who ventured out alone in the forest with just a stick.

The video making rounds on social media shows an adult male big cat in the middle of a forest and an angry man is walking toward the lion while swinging a stick, without any fear of being eaten alive.

The video was originally shared on Instagram by a page called ‘animals_powers’ with the following caption: ‘Lion scared by man’.

In a video, the lion can be seen running away into the forest after a man shows big cat the stick.

The video has garnered over 779K views and left the internet divided.

Netizens were shocked to see a big cat scared of a lone man. Many Instagram users were outraged in comments saying that a man shouldn’t be hitting the lion for no reason.

Yet others thought it was all an act before the lion would eat the man alive.

