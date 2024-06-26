‘Been trying for 10 years…’: Scarlett Johansson confirms ‘Jurassic World’ casting

Hollywood star Scarlett Johansson confirms bagging the coveted role in the next ‘Jurassic World’ movie that she has been trying for over a decade at this point.

As reported by a foreign-based publication, Hollywood A-lister Scarlett Johansson confirmed that she will be headlining the next movie in the action franchise, ‘Jurassic World 4’.

Johansson, who confessed to being ‘an enormous Jurassic Park fan’, said, “It is one of the first movies I remember seeing in theatres. I remember it so vividly. It was life-changing and mind-blowing. I cannot express how excited I am.”

“I’m just like, I can’t even, I’m pinching myself. I’ve been trying to get into this franchise in any possible way for over 10 years. I’m like, ‘I’ll die in the first five minutes! I can get eaten by whatever! I’ll do the craft service!’ I’ll do anything for it,” she expressed excitedly. “The fact that it’s happened this way at this time is unbelievable.”

The ‘Black Widow’ star will be joined by Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Mahershala Ali, Jonathan Bailey, Rupert Friend and Luna Blaise.

Reportedly, the film will be a new take with no involvement of the cast of previous ‘Jurassic World’ films or the original ‘Jurassic Park’ trilogy. The title is helmed by Gareth Edwards, of ‘Godzilla’ and ‘Rogue One’ fame, whereas, David Koepp, who wrote the screenplay of ‘Jurassic Park’ and its sequel ‘The Lost World’, returns to the franchise to pen the ‘incredible’ script.

Steven Spielberg will serve as executive producer through Amblin Entertainment, along with Frank Marshall and Patrick Crowley.

