Scarlett Johansson faces family backlash over son’s unique name

American actress and singer Scarlett Johansson received some pushback from her family when she shared what she’d named her son.

On December 4, the actress and guest co-hosted the Thursday episode of Today with Jenna & Friends and spoke about naming her 4-year-old son Cosmo. Johansson. Scarlett shared Cosmo with her husband, Colin Jost. She revealed that some members of her family weren’t as enthusiastic about the name as others.

She said, “When we named our son Cosmo, I actually didn’t tell anybody for that very reason. I didn’t want any of the weird faces. You know, when you tell someone they go like this, ‘Oh, that’s…that’s different. She further said, “You know when they do that, and you’re like, ‘What’s happening? You don’t like it?”

“My mom loved it, which was great. It was like, phew. She was like, ‘Oh, I had a, you know, I had like a…my third-grade crush was Cosmo,’ ” she continued. “It had a great meaning for her.”

However, Johansson said her mother-in-law didn’t really understand why she and Jost had chosen the name.

“My mother-in-law was like, a few days after she goes, ‘Cosimo is a name I can find. That’s a recognisable name,” she recalled.

The actress had two kids: daughter Rose Dorothy, 11, with ex-husband Romain Dauriac and son Cosmo with Jost.

Speaking with Extra about her directorial debut in Eleanor the Great, Johansson shared how she and Jost balance their careers with parenting. The proud mom of two told host Derek Hough that the couple has “two wonderful babysitters” helping them balance it all.

“We have two wonderful babysitters who are helping us out. So, shout-out to them,” she shared. “Really, truly couldn’t do it without help. It’s hard to balance between two busy schedules, but we do as much as we can”.

She went on to say that the couple strives to maintain as much of a routine as possible, which means they can’t always do everything.

She noted, “My kids are young. They thrive on a routine. So, you try to make a routine possible. And sometimes it means that you’re not doing everything. You feel guilty that you’re missing certain elements of work that you should be responsible for, and then you’re home, and when you’re at work, you feel like you’re missing some elements of parenting that you should be responsible for. So there’s always that. But, I think if you can close the gap as much as possible by sharing responsibilities with the other person and communicating that’s that’s how you do it”.