Scarlett Johansson gets candid about Hollywood's impossible expectations

Scarlett Johansson has candidly discussed the unachievable beauty standards she encountered as a young actor in the entertainment industry.

The 41-year-old Hollywood star said that she was constantly under pressure to maintain an image that left little room for personal uniqueness.

The Black Widow star, who began acting at a young age, feels that over the past 20 years, the entertainment industry has undergone a significant transformation, with celebrities today feeling much freer to express their individual styles.

The Jurassic World Rebirth actor spoke about how strict expectations used to be for women in the spotlight while appearing on Good Housekeeping’s Home in Five series.

“There was such a standard on how movie stars were supposed to look,” the actress remarked, adding, “It was unachievable, and it didn’t allow for personal style in the same way.”

Scarlett Johansson drew a comparison between that previous era and today’s more relaxed mindset, pointing out that celebrities are no longer expected to look flawless every time they step out in public.

She noted that it is now common to see performers traveling in casual attire, wearing eye masks, acne patches, or whatever else gives them confidence without the fear of being judged.

Scarlett Johansson’s recent remarks follow her earlier admission that she frequently felt constrained to play glamorous characters whose storylines focused more on their looks than their personalities.

The Oscar-nominated actress acknowledged in an interview with The Sunday Times that “desirability,” the “male gaze,” and male-centered plots drove many of the roles she was offered early in her career.