Scarlett Johansson in talks to join 'The Batman Part II'

American actress and singer Scarlett Johansson is getting ready for a major move to Gotham.

Nearly a decade after playing Black Widow in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, she is in final negotiations with Matt Reeves to join The Batman Part II.

According to Deadline, after nearly ten years playing Black Widow in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the Oscar-nominated star is now in final negotiations to join Matt Reeves’ The Batman Part II, according to Deadline. It’s also expected that if the deal is finalised, then she will appear alongside Robert Pattinson. Pattinson will return as Bruce Wayne in the highly anticipated sequel. DC Studios has remained silent on these statements.

Currently, Johansson has been aligning her schedule for 2026, and recently confirmed a leading role in a new Exorcist film with Blumhouse and director Mike Flanagan.

According to Insiders, the actress has already sorted out how she’ll handle both projects simultaneously without conflicts.

The role of Johansson will appear in The Batman Part II, and is still under wraps. According to the statements of Deadline, “harder than Bruce Wayne’s Batcave”.

Film production is expected to begin this spring. The film is expected to hit theatres on October 1, 2027.

Earlier, Reeves’ first instalment was released in 2022. It marked a major theatrical comeback for Warner Bros after the pandemic-era hybrid release strategy.

The Batman earned an impressive $369.3 million in domestic theatres and $772 million worldwide. With Pattinson and Zoë Kravitz leading the cast of the film.

It is speculated that if Johansson joins the franchise, she would become one of the biggest new additions to the Reeves’ darker and more grounded version of Gotham. Fans have been excited about finding out what role she would be stepping into.