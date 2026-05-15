Scarlett Johansson joins ‘The Batman Part II’: What we know so far

Scarlett Johansson is officially heading to Gotham City.

After weeks of online speculation, director Matt Reeves confirmed Johansson’s casting in The Batman Part II through a series of cryptic social media posts teasing new additions to the highly anticipated sequel starring Robert Pattinson.

While Reeves did not reveal Johansson’s exact role, fans quickly began theorizing after the filmmaker shared a GIF from her 2013 sci-fi film Under the Skin alongside the caption: “Next exit, Gotham… Welcome.”

Many viewers believe Johansson could be playing Gilda Dent, the wife of Gotham district attorney Harvey Dent, better known to comic book fans as Two-Face.

Reports also suggest that Sebastian Stan has been cast as Harvey Dent, while veteran actor Charles Dance is rumored to portray Dent’s father, Christopher Dent.

In a recent interview, Stan teased the scale of the upcoming sequel, calling it an “ambitious movie” and praising Reeves’ vision for Gotham City.

Several familiar faces from 2022’s The Batman are expected to return, including Jeffrey Wright as Jim Gordon, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth and Colin Farrell as Oz Cobb, also known as the Penguin.

However, Zoë Kravitz, who played Catwoman in the first film, is reportedly not expected to return for the sequel.

Written by Reeves and screenwriter Mattson Tomlin, the sequel is scheduled to begin filming in spring 2026. The Batman Part II is currently set for a theatrical release on Oct. 1, 2027.

Scarlett Johansson, meanwhile, continues to juggle a packed slate of projects. The Oscar-nominated actress is currently filming director Mike Flanagan’s new The Exorcist movie and will also appear in James Gray’s upcoming drama Paper Tiger.