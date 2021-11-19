Scarlett Johansson working in another Marvel Studios film?

Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige teased that actor Scarlett Johannson is working on another project of the cinematic franchise but is not related to her character Black Widow.

The Lucy star played the role of Black Widow in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Her first appearance happened in Iron Man 2 and was last seen in her character’s stand-alone film.

Kevin Feige said he is grateful to Scarlett Johansson for working on the projects.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Black Widow (@black.widow)



“Scarlett has lent her talent and star power to the Marvel Cinematic Universe for over a decade,” he was quoted saying in the report. “That she’s chosen to play a key part in it for so many years, I am extremely grateful for.”

He added: “Working with [her] has truly been one of the most memorable and rewarding collaborations of my career.”

Read More: Scarlett Johansson calls out ‘sexist’ Hollywood Foreign Press

It is to be noted that the actor’s lawsuit against Disney, who owned the rights to Marvel films and shows, got settled when she took $40 million home.

Johansson commented that she was keen on continuing working on Marvel projects.

“I’m happy to have resolved our differences with Disney. I’m incredibly proud of the work we’ve done together over the years and have greatly enjoyed my creative relationship with the team,” the actor stated.

She added: “I look forward to continuing our collaboration in years to come.”

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!