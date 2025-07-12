Scarlett Johansson loses calm at paparazzi on ‘Paper Tiger’ set

Hollywood A-lister Scarlett Johansson lost her cool and lashed out at a paparazzo filming her during the ‘Paper Tiger’ shoot.

Fresh off the success of her latest release, ‘Jurassic World Rebirth’, and done with the premiere of her directorial debut ‘Eleanor the Great’ at Cannes, Scarlett Johansson has already started working on a new project, James Gray’s crime drama ‘Paper Tiger’, and seemingly the Oscar-nominated and BAFTA-winning actor don’t want to give away any details about the project.

As reported by foreign media, Johansson was shooting for the title in New York City on Thursday, when she spotted a shutterbug recording her.

The ‘Black Widow’ star, dressed up in an intriguing avatar for her new on-screen character, stopped and yelled at the paparazzo, while shooing them away with one hand.

“Move out of the f–king way, move out of the way,” Johansson shouted. “I’m working.”

“I get that you’re working, but let me do my job. Be respectful,” she added, while looking almost unrecognisable in a short and curly-haired retro wig and glasses, with her brown blazer and white button-down top.

Notably, written and directed by James Gray, crime drama ‘Paper Tiger’ co-stars Johansson with Adam Driver and Miles Teller.

