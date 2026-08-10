HOLLYWOOD: Hollywood star Scarlett Johansson is set to return to the big screen in a gritty new crime thriller titled ‘Paper Tiger’. The makers have released the official trailer of the film, giving audiences a detailed look at the story, characters and the tense atmosphere of 1980s New York.

Written and directed by acclaimed filmmaker James Gray, ‘Paper Tiger’ is set in Queens during the 1980s. The story follows two brothers, Gary Pearl and Irving Pearl, who run a family business. What starts as an attempt to secure a better future for their family soon spirals out of control when their business dealings come under the radar of the Russian mafia.

The newly released Paper Tiger trailer shows how a single wrong decision pulls the Pearl family into a dangerous world of crime, threats and violence. As tensions rise, the brothers find themselves trapped between protecting their loved ones and dealing with ruthless gangsters who will stop at nothing.

Adam Driver plays the role of Gary Pearl, the elder brother who gets entangled with the mafia. Miles Teller appears as Irving Pearl, who struggles to keep his family safe as the situation worsens. Scarlett Johansson plays Hester, Irving’s wife, whose life is also thrown into turmoil as the family faces mounting danger.

The trailer highlights intense confrontations, emotional family moments and the constant threat looming over the Pearls. It also sets the tone for a dark and suspenseful narrative about loyalty, survival and the cost of ambition.

‘Paper Tiger’ is particularly notable as it marks the first collaboration between Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver since their Oscar-nominated drama ‘Marriage Story’ in 2019. The pairing has already generated major buzz among fans.

Director James Gray, known for films like ‘The Lost City of Z’, ‘Ad Astra’ and ‘Armageddon Time’, brings his signature style of character-driven storytelling to the project. The film promises a mix of crime drama and family thriller with a period backdrop.

According to the studio, ‘Paper Tiger’ will have a limited theatrical release on November 13, 2026. The film will expand to more theaters across the US and international markets starting November 20, 2026.