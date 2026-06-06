Scarlett Johansson spotted filming The Exorcist with Ejiofor, Diane Lane

New set photos from Mike Flanagan’s _The Exorcist_ have surfaced, giving fans the first real look at Scarlett Johansson leading the 2027 horror reboot.

The Black Widow star was photographed on location in New York City, filming scenes in Astoria, Queens and Uptown Manhattan throughout March and April 2026.

Scarlett Johansson’s Role: Mother, Protector, and Frontline Fighter

In the upcoming film, Johansson plays the mother of Jacobi Jupe’s character. On-set images show her comforting Jupe after what appears to be a terrifying encounter, then jumping into action herself.

The photos suggest a physically demanding role, with Johansson’s character thrown into the supernatural conflict at the heart of the story.

The cast list confirms a stacked ensemble: Chiwetel Ejiofor, Diane Lane, Rahul Kohli, Sasha Calle, and Jacobi Jupe join Johansson. Additional photos capture Ejiofor filming in a Queens neighborhood, Diane Lane appearing injured after a “dangerous encounter,” and the trio of Johansson, Ejiofor, and Kohli engaged in a tense discussion. Kohli and Calle were also seen getting into character in Uptown, Manhattan.

Mike Flanagan’s The Exorcist: A New Chapter for a Horror Icon

Directed by Doctor Sleep and The Haunting of Hill House creator Mike Flanagan, this Exorcist is not a sequel to 2023’s The Exorcist: Believer. Instead, Flanagan is rebooting the franchise with a standalone story set for release in 2027. Filming began in NYC in early 2026, with the Bronx, Astoria, and Uptown Manhattan all serving as backdrops.

The production was first confirmed by paparazzi shots dated March 17, 2026 and April 3, 2026, credited to Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images. The images show full-scale street setups, with Johansson in character and interacting with crew between takes.

What We Know About The Exorcist (2027) So Far

Director: Mike Flanagan, known for elevated horror and character-driven scares

Lead: Scarlett Johansson as a mother caught in a demonic crisis

Cast: Chiwetel Ejiofor, Diane Lane, Rahul Kohli, Sasha Calle, Jacobi Jupe (Hamnet star, playing Johansson’s son)

Filming Locations: Astoria, Queens; Uptown Manhattan; The Bronx, New York City

Release: Scheduled for 2027

Tone: On-set photos hint at intense drama, practical effects, and emotional family stakes — a Flanagan signature

This marks Johansson’s first major horror franchise since Under the Skin (2013), and her first collaboration with Flanagan. Ejiofor reunites with the horror genre after Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, while Diane Lane adds gravitas to the ensemble.

Why Fans Are Excited

Flanagan’s track record with Midnight Mass and Gerald’s Game has made him one of horror’s most trusted directors. Pairing him with Johansson, Ejiofor, and Lane signals Universal’s intent to return The Exorcist to prestige horror territory, focusing on atmosphere and performance over cheap scares.

The set photos already have fans dissecting clues: Johansson’s distressed expressions, Lane’s injured appearance, and Jupe’s centrality to the plot suggest a family-possession storyline that echoes the 1973 original while updating it for modern audiences.