Scarlett Johansson to star in Mike Flanagan’s new 'Exorcist' film

Scarlett Johansson is set to headline Mike Flanagan’s The Exorcist, a major new installment in the iconic horror franchise from Universal and the newly merged powerhouse Blumhouse–Atomic Monster.

“Scarlett is a brilliant actress whose captivating performances always feel grounded and real, from genre films to summer blockbusters, and I couldn’t be happier to have her join this ‘Exorcist’ film,” Flanagan – who is writing, directing and producing the newest installment – said in a statement.

The new installment comes two years after 2023’s The Exorcist: Believer – starring Leslie Odom Jr. – hugely underperformed with $65.5M U.S./Canada and $136.2M worldwide.

The original 1973’s Exorcist was directed by William Friedkin and follows a mother (Ellen Burstyn) who hires two Catholic priests to perform an exorcism on her demonically possessed 12-year-old (Linda Blair).

“When a mysterious entity possesses a young girl, her mother seeks the help of two Catholic priests to save her life,” the synopsis of1973’s film reads.

While, the upcoming Exorcist will be set in the same universe as the 1973 film, it isn’t a sequel to Believer.

Scarlett Johansson also helped Universal relaunch the Jurassic World franchise this past summer with Jurassic World: Rebirth, which racked up close to $869 million worldwide.

She also made her directorial debut earlier this year with Eleanor the Great, a feel-good dramedy starring June Squibb.